Tehran not to back down from its seven conditions to end war

Ebrahim Rezaei, a member of the National Security Commission, made the remarks on the sidelines of the memorial ceremony for the sister of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

"Our task with the Americans is clear. The Americans must either surrender to our diplomats or surrender to Iran's missiles. We have no other path or proposal for them," he said.

"Certainly the party that must back down in this standoff is not the Islamic Republic of Iran. As the country's officials have repeatedly declared, we will not back down from our conditions, and our resistance will continue," he said.

Rezaei said, "We also have news of America's internal problems and the pressures bearing down on them. The Islamic Republic of Iran remains committed to its principles and conditions and will by no means back down from them."

MNA