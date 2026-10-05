US proposal conveyed to Iran through Qatar

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the National Security Commission, made the remarks on the sidelines of the memorial ceremony for the sister of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

"We have held the Strait of Hormuz firmly and steadfastly, and this will continue as the unchanging policy of the Islamic Republic. Trump always says these things; it is nothing new. We have become used to Trump's remarks and the abnormality that dominates the American president's language," he said.

He added, "I think there is no cause for concern. As long as the Americans want to hold elections, they will in principle not enter a harsh military and operational phase, but even if they do, our armed forces and our people are fully ready."

America's proposal has been conveyed through Qatar. I am not informed. We have a meeting with the foreign minister this afternoon to learn about it," he concluded.

MNA