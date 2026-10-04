Yemeni forces advance in al-Jawf against Saudi backed forces

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces announced the stunning achievements of the Yemeni Armed Forces in eastern Al-Jawf and the killing and wounding of dozens of Saudi mercenaries.

According to Ansraullah-led media outlets, Al-Ilam Al-Harbi, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, general Yahya Saree, announced: "Our armed forces, by the grace of God Almighty, succeeded in targeting and expelling the Saudi enemy mercenaries from eastern Al-Jawf. Our armed forces in eastern Al-Jawf targeted and crushed the mercenaries after they failed to advance towards the positions of our armed forces."

He added: "The following achievements were achieved during this operation;

- Destroying a large number of vehicles belonging to Saudi mercenaries

- Killing and wounding dozens of enemy personnel

- Chasing fleeing mercenaries in the Al-Jawf desert

- Targeting enemy gatherings with ballistic missiles and drones

Yahya Saree emphasized: Peace be upon the people of Al-Jawf and Marib who stand by their people and country, by the side of the rightness, and by their armed forces in an effective and decisive confrontation with the enemy. With the help of God, they neutralized the movements of the mercenaries, blocked their advances, and destroyed the mercenaries, and thwarted their plans and goals. They buried the dreams, ambitions, and aspirations of the mercenaries in the deserts and valleys. This Yemen is free and proud.

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