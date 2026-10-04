US viewpoints about Iran's proposal under study: Dep. FM

Outlining the latest state of negotiations between Iran and the United States, the Deputy Foreign Minister stated that the "seven-day proposal" previously detailed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in New York had been conveyed to the American side via mediators, and that the U.S. had subsequently provided its response on the proposal.

Speaking to reporters in Tehran on Sunday on the sidelines of the memorial service for Seyed Abbas Araghchi’s late sister, who passed away recently, Gharibabadi explained about the Iranian proposal.

He added that these views are currently being reviewed domestically, and once the Islamic Republic of Iran’s final stance is ready, it will be announced through appropriate channels.

Gharibabadi also emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran is simultaneously maintaining the necessary readiness for other potential scenarios.

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