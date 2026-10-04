  1. Economy
Oct 4, 2026, 8:57 PM

Fuel supply stable despite South Pars output drop: NIGC

Fuel supply stable despite South Pars output drop: NIGC

TEHRAN, Oct. 04 (MNA) – The head of the National Iranian Gas Company said the country maintained stable fuel supplies to power plants and industry in the first six months of the year, even as production at the South Pars gas field declined.

Saeid Tavakoli said gas deliveries to industries and small businesses in the period were 1 billion cubic meters higher than in the same period last year, Iranian oil ministry's news service-SHANA- reported. 

"We did not impose restrictions on major industries, particularly steel and petrochemicals, although some of them were damaged during the third imposed war for various reasons," Tavakoli said. He said that, given the condition of the country's refineries after recent incidents, the outcome showed success in crisis management and network stability.

Tavakoli acknowledged difficulties in ensuring sustained gas supplies following the recent incidents at South Pars. He said the volume of gas delivered to the network was about 14% lower than in the same period last year, but the share going to power plants was roughly unchanged. Gas met 85% of power plants' fuel needs this year, compared with 86% last year, which he said showed the resilience of the national gas network under difficult conditions.

He said the figures showed the gas industry had prioritized fuel supplies to power plants to avoid electricity shortages, while making every effort to keep gas flowing to production and industrial sectors so the economy would not grind to a halt.

MNA

News ID 248311

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