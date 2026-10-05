Iran serious about diplomacy, defence

Speaking Sunday morning to ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions and international organisation offices resident in Tehran, Araghchi outlined Iran's positions on regional developments and gave a report on the diplomatic activities of the delegation sent to the 81st UN General Assembly.

He pointed to Iran's influential and powerful presence at the General Assembly and detailed the main actions taken during the New York visit, including consultations with presidents and foreign ministers of more than 60 countries and senior officials of regional and international organisations, as well as talks with think tanks and media.

Araghchi stressed Iran's determination to protect its national rights and interests, and explained Iran's proposed initiative for restoring security to the Strait of Hormuz within seven days. He said the world clearly witnessed Iran's goodwill and continuous seriousness in using diplomacy to prevent escalation.

"It became clear to everyone at this assembly that the Islamic Republic of Iran is serious about diplomacy, just as it is serious and determined in defending itself," Araghchi said.

Explaining Iran's principled position on US excessive demands, he said: "If the enemies again choose the path of military confrontation and war, Iran's response will be much firmer and more decisive than before."

Araghchi condemned what he called the contemptible behaviour of US officials towards the Iranian delegation, including the claim that its members were expelled. He said the delegation's entry and exit took place according to the previously announced schedule. Despite this, US officials, to compensate for their failure to portray Iran as isolated, resorted to lies and claimed the delegation was expelled, which is on the one hand a clear admission of America's violation of its international obligations as host of the United Nations, and on the other shows US officials' anger at Iran's influential presence at the most important international event.

The foreign minister also referred to meetings with neighbouring countries, including Persian Gulf states, and stressed Iran's decision to continue building confidence among regional countries based on the principle of good neighbourliness, in order to strengthen cooperation and coordination to enhance regional peace and security.

Referring to meetings with European parties, he stressed that Iran has conveyed its positions on the need for European countries to adopt a responsible and independent approach to West Asian issues. He cited repeated admissions by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte about extensive direct European participation in illegal and aggressive US and Israeli attacks on Iran, and demanded that European countries be held accountable for their role in designing and carrying out the US-Israeli military aggression against Iran.

Condemning US "inhumane and illegal" sanctions against Iran, Araghchi stressed that sanctions, pressure and threats cannot shake the Iranian nation's determination to defend its rights and dignity.

In his speech, Araghchi thanked the diplomats for arranging his and the president's meetings in New York. "I met with 42 foreign ministers in New York. The president met with almost 10 heads of state, and all of this was thanks to the efforts and coordination you made."

He said Iran's presence in New York this year was very strong and effective. In addition to the many meetings, there were many interviews, the president's speech at the General Assembly and other speeches Araghchi gave at side events, and meetings with thinkers, political elites and intellectuals in New York. Most important, he said, was the plan Iran presented this year to resolve existing disputes and the ongoing war between Iran and America, known as the seven-day plan, under which the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened within seven days if accepted.

Iran's presence at this year's General Assembly was very effective and active. The political atmosphere in New York this year was affected by Iran's plan and Iran's very broad presence, and it became clear to everyone that Iran remains serious about diplomacy and finding a peaceful solution.

"As we are serious in defending ourselves, we are firm and serious in both defending ourselves and advancing diplomacy. If our enemies again take the path of military confrontation, they will receive a firmer response than before, and we will defend ourselves more strongly than before. On the other hand, if they seek diplomatic paths, we remain ready to reach a just and honourable solution through diplomacy to end this war."

Araghchi said Iran explained its positions clearly. The level of interest from different countries in meeting Iran, learning its views and understanding its plan was very significant. "The perception some in America may have had that they could turn Iran into an isolated country was completely defeated, and Iran played its role in New York as a powerful and respected country in the international community, showing that it still has logical positions and has a solution both for war and for peace."

He said the US claim that it expelled the Iranian delegation, regardless of its truth, is noteworthy because Iran went to New York and returned according to its own pre-set schedule. "This claim by the American side is truly strange. On the one hand, they admit they acted contrary to their obligations as host of the United Nations and are not a worthy host for the organisation, and on the other, they showed how angry they are at the presence of the Iranian delegation in America, exactly as if the host of the Olympics, when its team loses, expels the athletes of another team. This behaviour is just as childish and contemptible."

Araghchi said Iran's diplomats had a brilliant presence at the General Assembly. "We were present in all arenas, conveyed the voice of the Iranian people to the world, and delivered the message of the Iranian people for peace and logical and peaceful solutions.

We explained our conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz clearly to everyone. All these conditions are consistent with the commitments the United States must accept."

He said meetings with neighbouring countries, especially Persian Gulf states, were very effective, respectful and friendly. "We have begun a new path to build trust between neighbouring countries and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and especially in the Persian Gulf, we are traversing this path well."

"Our brothers and sisters in the Persian Gulf are accompanying us on this path, and a shared will has formed to create peace, stability and security in the Persian Gulf region with the participation of the region's own countries, which is now being seriously pursued."

He said he also had many meetings with European countries. "You are all aware that our dialogue with European countries is very frank, and we hope European countries will reconsider their approach towards the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Araghchi said the NATO secretary-general's admission of European participation in the US war against Iran was a heavy admission. "He clearly said that more than 5,000 American warplanes flew from bases in Europe to attack Iran, and we are still waiting for European countries to answer why they effectively participated in this war against Iran. European countries must reconsider their approach towards Iran."

He said Iran hopes America will choose the path of wisdom and rationality, but if it again moves toward military solutions, "we are more prepared than before and will take whatever action is necessary to defend ourselves. If they choose the path of diplomacy, we remain ready."

"America has lost both in war and in diplomacy in the past. Testing the path of sanctions and new sanctions will bring them no benefit. There is no military solution and no solution based on more sanctions; only a solution based on negotiation, justice, fairness and diplomatic dignity can be effective and find a final solution to end this war and the illegal and unjust aggression that has been launched against the Islamic Republic of Iran."

MNA