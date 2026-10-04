Iran’s oil minister resigns, president appoints caretaker

Seyyed Mehdi Tabatabaei, deputy for communications and information in the president’s office, announced the resignation in a post on X on Sunday night.

Tabatabaei said Pezeshkian accepted Paknejad’s resignation and issued a decree appointing Bovard as caretaker minister.

No reason was given for the resignation.

In his decree, issued Sunday night, Pezeshkian cited Article 135 of the Constitution and Bovard’s commitment, competence, and executive record in making the appointment.

Bovard served as managing director of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

MNA