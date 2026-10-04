  1. Economy
Oct 4, 2026, 9:59 PM

Iran’s oil minister resigns, president appoints caretaker

Iran’s oil minister resigns, president appoints caretaker

TEHRAN, Oct. 04 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Petroleum Mohsen Paknejad has resigned, and President Masoud Pezeshkian has named Hamid Bovard as caretaker head of the Oil Ministry, the president’s office said.

Seyyed Mehdi Tabatabaei, deputy for communications and information in the president’s office, announced the resignation in a post on X on Sunday night.

Tabatabaei said Pezeshkian accepted Paknejad’s resignation and issued a decree appointing Bovard as caretaker minister.

No reason was given for the resignation.

In his decree, issued Sunday night, Pezeshkian cited Article 135 of the Constitution and Bovard’s commitment, competence, and executive record in making the appointment.

Bovard served as managing director of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

MNA

News ID 248313

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