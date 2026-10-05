US withdraws all B-1 bombers from Fairford airbase

All the US Air Force B-1 strategic bombers were withdrawn from the Fairford airbase in the United Kingdom and returned to the United States after the incident occurred there last week, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing unnamed US administration officials.

About a dozen US strategic bombers were stationed at this airbase. The US military used the airbase as a landing point for bombers to deliver strikes against Iran. "While operational security precluded us from confirming the movement of our assets and forces in real-time, we can acknowledge now that all US bombers that were deployed to RAF Fairford have redeployed to their home stations in the United States," the Pentagon said.

MNA