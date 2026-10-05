Ghalibaf congratulates Iran’s astronomy team’s world title

In a message issued late on Sunday, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated, “The pride-inspiring championship victory of Iran’s National Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad team at the 19th (IOAA 2026), marked by the winning of five coveted gold medals, is a significant honor for the country and a evidence to the high capabilities and competencies of young individuals who have brilliantly demonstrated their merit in one of the world’s most challenging and prestigious scientific arenas.

This success marks the third consecutive time such an achievement has been realized thanks to the years of unflinching effort, training, and perseverance by the young and talented students and coaches who have raised Iran’s flag to the highest scientific peaks on the international stage.

Iran’s national Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad team has been crowned world champion for the third consecutive year after winning five gold medals at the 19th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA 2026).

Iranian students secured five gold medals at the international competition, which was held in Hanoi, Vietnam, from September 25 to October 5, 2026.

More than 320 students from over 66 countries took part in this year’s Olympiad. Sarina Elmpour, Mohammad-Hossein Hosseini, Hirbod Foudazi, Hossein Masoumi, and Arshia Mirshamsi-Kakhaki won gold medals for Iran.

IOAA is an annual competition in astronomy and astrophysics for high school students worldwide to strengthen ties between different nations and promote the exchange of knowledge.

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