  1. Politics
Oct 5, 2026, 8:33 AM

UN’s Albanese rejects Israel claim over martyred journalists

UN’s Albanese rejects Israel claim over martyred journalists

TEHRAN, Oct. 05 (MNA) – The UN’s special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory has dismissed Israeli claims that 170 journalists killed by its forces in Gaza were “terrorists”, saying there is “not a shred of evidence” to back the claim.

Francesca Albanese’s comments on X came after the Israeli military claimed its investigation had found that the individuals “who claimed to be journalists” were actually terrorists. 

Albanese said there was “zero” evidence to the Israeli claim “that journalists partook in military activities” and that she would soon publish a report on the matter.

“As Western media starts its due diligence, Apartheid Israel escalates disinformation. The army has even a ‘legitimization cell’ fabricating stories to justify genocide. My next report exposes it all,” she wrote.

MNA 

News ID 248325

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