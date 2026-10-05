Iraqi forces arrest dozens of terrorists, Baathists

Hashd al-Shaabi announced that its forces succeeded in conducting a series of extensive security operations across 12 Iraqi provinces over recent days.

The operations resulted in the arrest of 55 suspects, the dismantling of networks linked to terrorists and the dissolved Baath party, and the identification of a number of elements who had leaked national security information.

According to the report, at least 23 elements linked to the Baath party were arrested during the operations.

Hashd al-Shaabi called on the Iraqi people to report any suspicious movements to the security forces.

The statement noted that despite the dismantling of the ISIL terrorist organisation in Iraq, Hashd al-Shaabi forces continue their security and counter-terrorism operations across the country.

MNA