Iran’s defense industry turned sanctions into opportunities

Speaking on the occasion of Mordad 31, which marks the National Day of the Defense Industry, he emphasized that the country, relying upon its jihadi spirit, achieved a position on the international stage which is currently known as a reliable support for protecting the country’s independence.

The National Day of Defense Industry is a reminder of one of the most brilliant manifestations of national self-confidence and the fruit of the struggle of talented youth of this land and territory who, in the most difficult conditions, chose the path of relying on indigenous capacities, domestic technical knowhow, and national will, and established the foundations of authority that today has become one of the main pillars of the security and power of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the international stage.

The experience of the past decades has clearly shown that the resilient nation of Islamic Iran, whenever it relies on its own capabilities, has been able to overcome the most complex obstacles and pressures, he said, adding, “The country's defense industry is also one of the most prominent manifestations of this truth; an industry that emerged from sanctions, restrictions, and hostilities and, relying on the faith, knowledge, and jihadist spirit of Iranian specialists, achieved a position that is today known as a reliable support for the protection of independence, security, and national interests.”

MNA/ 6923572