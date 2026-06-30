Attack on Dena destroyer amounts to 'war crime’: FM Araghchi

Araghchi made the comments after visiting an exhibition displaying personal belongings and memorabilia of crew members killed in the incident.

He thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy and its commander, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, for organizing what he called a deeply moving exhibition, and paid tribute to the sailors who lost their lives aboard the Dena.

“The attack was undoubtedly a war crime that will be recorded in history,” Araghchi said.

According to the foreign minister, the Dena was operating hundreds of kilometers away from the conflict zone on a training and ceremonial mission to participate in a naval event in another country (India). He said the vessel was not engaged in military operations, carried no weapons, and was attacked without prior warning.

“This cannot be considered a naval victory. It only demonstrates the enemy’s weakness,” he said.

Araghchi added that targeting personnel far from the battlefield who were on a routine mission, unarmed and unaware of any imminent threat, constituted a war crime.

He said the Foreign Ministry’s legal department, in cooperation with the Iranian Navy, will collect evidence related to the attack and pursue all available legal avenues.

MNA