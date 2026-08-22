  1. Politics
Aug 22, 2026, 10:12 AM

Senior adviser to Leader:

Iran defense ind. reached from need to active deterrent power

Iran defense ind. reached from need to active deterrent power

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – A senior military adviser to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi has said the country’s defense industry has reached from the ‘need’ to the ‘active deterrent power’ on the international stage.

He made the remarks on the occasion of Mordad 31, which marks the National Day of Defense Industry, emphasizing that the defense industry of the country, benefitting from the sublime instructions of the founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) and martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has passed the stage of ‘meeting demands’ and has reached the level of “active deterrent power”.

For that, General Yahya Rahim Safavi issued a message to Iran’s Acting Defense Minister Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Ibn Reza, noting, “Today, when the combined and complex hostilities of the terrorist US government and child-killing Zionist regime, along with their evil and demonic supporters, have targeted all economic, political, media, and military arenas, the main mission of the Ministry of Defense, beyond meeting current needs, is to design and produce intelligent, dynamic, and comprehensive deterrence at the level of conceivable and unconventional threats facing the country.”

Commemorating the names and memories of esteemed martyrs of the defense industry, especially former Defense Minister martyr Nasirzadeh, nuclear scientist martyr Fakhrizadeh, Namjoo, etc. “I sincerely congratulate you, all senior commanders, managers, scientists, specialists, and employees of the Ministry of Defense on the National Day of Defense and pray to God Almighty for everyone's increasing success under the auspices of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

MNA/6923398

News ID 247146

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