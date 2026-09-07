Iran can cripple enemy anywhere if necessary: Army Navy cmdr.

Speaking at a local ceremony in Tehran on Monday, he emphasized that the enemy is deeply concerned about the Iranian armed forces’ operational initiatives, noting, “Given the progress we have made, we can cripple the enemy anywhere, if necessary.”

The enemy has been caught off guard in various operations to the point that the operational capabilities of some hostile warships have been disrupted for extended periods, Rear Admiral Irani underscored.

Emphasizing the necessity of the Armed Forces' constant readiness to confront enemy, he maintained, “Our main mission is to prevent the enemy from achieving its malicious goals. Relying upon the assistance of the God Almighty, we will be successful in this sacred path, because the enemy's movements are monitored momentarily.”

“Our main mission is to prevent the enemy from achieving its objectives, and we will succeed in doing so, as its movements are being monitored in real time,” Army Navy Commander Rear Admiral Irani reiterated.

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