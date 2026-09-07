  1. Politics
Sep 7, 2026, 4:06 PM

Iran can cripple enemy anywhere if necessary: Army Navy cmdr.

Iran can cripple enemy anywhere if necessary: Army Navy cmdr.

TEHRAN, Sep. 07 (MNA) – Emphasizing the extreme power of the country Army Navy Force, Commander of Iran's Army Navy Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said, “we can cripple the enemy anywhere, if necessary.”

Speaking at a local ceremony in Tehran on Monday, he emphasized that the enemy is deeply concerned about the Iranian armed forces’ operational initiatives, noting, “Given the progress we have made, we can cripple the enemy anywhere, if necessary.”

The enemy has been caught off guard in various operations to the point that the operational capabilities of some hostile warships have been disrupted for extended periods, Rear Admiral Irani underscored.

Emphasizing the necessity of the Armed Forces' constant readiness to confront enemy, he maintained, “Our main mission is to prevent the enemy from achieving its malicious goals. Relying upon the assistance of the God Almighty, we will be successful in this sacred path, because the enemy's movements are monitored momentarily.”

“Our main mission is to prevent the enemy from achieving its objectives, and we will succeed in doing so, as its movements are being monitored in real time,” Army Navy Commander Rear Admiral Irani reiterated.

MA/ 6940205

News ID 247526
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News