US will certainly be defeated in conflict with Iran

Speaking in a televised interview late of Wednesday, Major General Yahya Rahim-Safavi has emphasized that American forces will certainly be defeated in the conflict with Iran, stressing that Iran has no intention of harming the neighboring countries.

Iran wants security and sustainable progress not only in the Persian Gulf region but also in the entire West Asian region, he underlined.

He seized this opportunity to hail the massive participation of the noble nation of the Islamic Iran from all walks of life in the funeral ceremony of commanders martyred in the US-Israeli aggression against Iran, reassuring that the powerful Armed Forces of the country will undoubtedly give a crushing response to the enemies of the country.

The Americans have definitely failed in their strategy because they have not achieved any of their goals, he said, adding that the United States wanted to change the Iranian government, but they failed again.

He went on to say that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu pushed and dragged the United States into war and trapped it.

MNA/IRN 86099983