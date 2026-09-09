US-Israeli attack on Iran cannot destroy nuclear capabilities

An Iranian delegation attending the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors meeting in Vienna made the remarks in a statement released on Tuesday, saying Iran’s nuclear “capabilities are not confined to buildings or machines.”

The statement said US-Israeli aggression against Iran in 2025 and 2026 “might have damaged our peaceful nuclear facilities [and] affected our access to nuclear technology in some vital areas. But Iran’s nuclear capabilities are rooted in knowledge, determination, and human resources of a proud nation.”

“Facilities may be attacked and scientists may be assassinated, but once science takes root in the people, it survives, promotes and passes from one generation to the next. This is the reality of Iran, and no amount of force can change it,” the statement added.

According to the delegation, Iran’s achievements in nuclear science and technology were the result of sustained investment, accumulated knowledge, specialized human resources, and the development of indigenous equipment and infrastructure.

“These achievements have resulted in a mature and sustainable scientific and technological capacity that meets a significant share of the country’s needs,” it added.

The statement highlighted the peaceful applications of nuclear technology in Iran, including agriculture, environmental protection, crop improvement, pest and disease control, food preservation, and the efficient use of water and fertilizers, according to Press TV.

It said the country had also developed capabilities in the production and application of radioisotopes, irradiation and sterilization, as well as radiation-based technologies in medicine and industry.

“These activities are supported by capabilities in radiation protection, monitoring, measurement, and detection,” the statement noted.

MNA