IRGC strikes US fighter jet hangars in Jordan

In a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the "defeated, desperate terrorist and aggressor American army" had attacked several Iranian commercial and oil tankers.

In retaliation, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Forces launched a punitive operation against the U.S. al-Azraq base in Jordan with heavy missile strikes, using solid- and liquid-fuel ballistic missiles. The operation targeted the repair and maintenance hangars, preparation areas and deployment positions of F-35, F-16 and F-15 warplanes, as well as fighter jet hangars, inflicting heavy damage on the enemy.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the United States had resorted to desperate moves after facing the powerful IRGC Navy in the Strait of Hormuz, and had immediately received a decisive response.

The statement said the resolute battle of Iranian Armed Forces against the aggressor enemy would continue until the end of the aggression.

MNA