Protesters urge South Korea to stay out of US war on Iran

Protesters outside the US embassy in Seoul waved signs saying, “Do not join a war of aggression.”

US President Donald President Trump has pressured key ally South Korea to help in the conflict, which has seen Iran blockage of the strait – a key route for about 20 percent of global energy supplies.

“We cannot send our young people into a sea of death,” chanted demonstrators.

The protest came a day after South Korean authorities said they sent a fact-finding mission to assess the situation in Hormuz, while stressing no decision had been made on any deployment.

MNA