  1. Politics
Sep 9, 2026, 12:52 PM

Protesters urge South Korea to stay out of US war on Iran

Protesters urge South Korea to stay out of US war on Iran

TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – Dozens of South Koreans have urged their government not to deploy naval forces to the strategic Strait of Hormuz, denouncing Washington’s “illegal war” on Iran.

Protesters outside the US embassy in Seoul waved signs saying, “Do not join a war of aggression.”

US President Donald President Trump has pressured key ally South Korea to help in the conflict, which has seen Iran blockage of the strait – a key route for about 20 percent of global energy supplies.

“We cannot send our young people into a sea of death,” chanted demonstrators.

The protest came a day after South Korean authorities said they sent a fact-finding mission to assess the situation in Hormuz, while stressing no decision had been made on any deployment.

MNA 

News ID 247599

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