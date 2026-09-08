  1. Technology
Sep 8, 2026, 10:03 PM

Iran, Russia to build new nuclear power plant

Iran, Russia to build new nuclear power plant

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – Alexey Likhachev, CEO of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom, said Iran is seeking to build new nuclear power plant units with Russian participation, Russian media sad Tuesday.

Iran and Russia have cooperated on nuclear energy projects for decades, with the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant serving as the main example of their partnership, TASS reported. The plant, developed through joint efforts since the 1990s, currently generates 1,024 megawatts of nuclear electricity for Iran.

Meanwhile, the construction of Units 2 and 3 of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is underway with Russian participation. The two units are expected to have a combined capacity of more than 2,000 megawatts.

Likhachev’s remarks indicate that nuclear cooperation between Tehran and Moscow could expand beyond the ongoing Bushehr projects, potentially leading to the construction of additional nuclear power units in Iran.

MNA

News ID 247566

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