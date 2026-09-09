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Sep 9, 2026, 9:54 AM

Israeli forces arrest six Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli forces arrest six Palestinians in West Bank

TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – The Israeli military has detained six Palestinians during a raid on the West Bank.

The Israeli military has detained six Palestinians from the Tulkarem governorate following a dawn home raid, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Wafa identified the detainees as brothers Hamam and Khattab Ahmed Matrouk; Salim Abu Khousa, from the Dhannaba suburb east of the city; Hamza Wahdan and Amr Ghaleb Abu Zeitoun, from the town of Deir al-Ghusoun north of the governorate; and Ismail Awfi, from the town of Anabta, who resides in the Tulkarem camp.

No further details have been released as of yet. 

MNA 

News ID 247590

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