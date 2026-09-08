US attacks Iranian oil tanker near Kharg island

According to Tasnim news agency from Kharg Island, a small Iranian oil tanker was targeted by a missile attack by the US terrorist army 4 miles from Kharg Island.

The tanker was hit by a projectile from US forces in the area of ​​the Kharg Island anchorage.

Local sources announced that fortunately, there were no casualties in the incident and that the tanker’s crew were being evacuated.

Further details about the extent of the damage and the exact dimensions of the incident are being investigated by the responsible agencies and the information will be published later, Tasnim added.

Meanwhile, Mehr News Agency reported later that sound of explosions were heard near Kharg. It said that a tanker was targeted 12 km off shores of Kharg island.

MNA/6941700