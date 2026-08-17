Yemen says targeted Saudi warship, setting it on fire

Brigadier General Yahya Saree made the announcement on Monday.

The spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces announced that the Yemeni armed forces targeted a warship and several boats of the Saudi army, setting the ship on fire and sinking the boats.

According to local Yemeni Al-Masirah TV website, General Yahya Saree said: We targeted a Saudi enemy warship along with four military boats in the Red Sea off the coast of Al-Mokha.

He added: This attack was precise and direct and carried out with several ballistic missiles. This operation resulted in the complete burning of the ship, the sinking of some boats and setting some other boats ablaze.

General Saree emphasized: We are closely monitoring all the movements and military gatherings of the Saudi enemy and will target these movements and gatherings both on land and at sea. Also, the siege against siege equation will continue, and all the centers of gathering of enemy soldiers in any place will be targeted.

The spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces also announced: We targeted a weapons depot belonging to the Saudi enemy-backed groups in the Sahn al-Jin military center in Marib with several drones and set it on fire.

MNA/6919349