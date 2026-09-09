Iran inaugurates major desalination plants despite US threats

The multi-trillion-rial projects, completed despite ongoing illegal Western sanctions, were presented as a demonstration of Iran’s economic resilience and drive for infrastructure self-sufficiency.

Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi oversaw the commissioning of the plants in Assaluyeh and Bonak on Tuesday, highlighting the strategic importance of securing sustainable water resources for both local municipalities and the region's heavy industries.

Aliabadi referenced recent threats by US President Donald Trump targeting Iran’s water and power grids, emphasizing that such external pressure campaigns have not derailed the country’s development efforts.

"Iran is a civilized and proud nation, and it is not intimidated by these minor threats," Aliabadi stated. "The implementation of strategic projects in the shortest possible time sends a clear message that the path of development, self-sufficiency, and public service cannot be halted, even under conditions of siege and sanctions."

The centerpiece of the initiative is the newly launched Assaluyeh desalination plant, which the Energy Ministry designated as the country’s first "smart" water treatment facility.

Designed for a final capacity of 5,000 cubic meters per day, the inaugural first phase brings 1,000 cubic meters of daily capacity online.

Engineered to serve over 174,000 consumers, the facility utilizes advanced Reverse Osmosis (RO) technology and features self-cleaning pre-treatment systems.

Notably, it is the first plant in Iran to use a fully indigenous, real-time monitoring system designed to ensure stable production and maintain water quality.

The first phase was completed and brought online in less than a year, a rapid rollout that officials say has helped reduce overhead costs and speed up infrastructure delivery.

Alongside the Assaluyeh project, Aliabadi also commissioned the Bonak desalination plant.

MNA