South Korea dispatches research team to Strait of Hormuz

Seoul stressed that the mission is purely for research purposes and that, contrary to rumours, no deadline exists for deploying forces.

Earlier, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei, citing the long-standing and mutually respectful relationship between Tehran and Seoul, warned that during the Iranian nation's defence against U.S. war crimes, any operational complicity in the region would be considered support for the aggressor side.

He said no responsible country would submit to U.S. extortion to take part in aggressive actions.

MNA