  1. Politics
Sep 9, 2026, 8:54 AM

South Korea dispatches research team to Strait of Hormuz

South Korea dispatches research team to Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – South Korea's defence ministry said it is dispatching a specialist team to the Middle East to assess security conditions in the Strait of Hormuz region.

Seoul stressed that the mission is purely for research purposes and that, contrary to rumours, no deadline exists for deploying forces.

Earlier, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei, citing the long-standing and mutually respectful relationship between Tehran and Seoul, warned that during the Iranian nation's defence against U.S. war crimes, any operational complicity in the region would be considered support for the aggressor side.

He said no responsible country would submit to U.S. extortion to take part in aggressive actions.

MNA 

News ID 247585

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