IRGC attacks two US vessels, 8 tankers, 10 ships

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said it targeted two U.S. vessels and eight tankers in the Persian Gulf in response to a U.S. attack on five Iranian tankers, and also targeted ten ships attempting to transit the prohibited and unsafe zone in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the IRGC Navy said the operations were carried out in response to the "aggression and mischief" of the "terrorist American army" against five Iranian tankers in the Persian Gulf. Two U.S. vessels and eight tankers were targeted, sustaining heavy damage, the force said.

It said ten more vessels, attempting to cross the prohibited and unsafe zone of the Strait of Hormuz with the encouragement and support of the U.S. military, were also targeted.

The IRGC Navy said the Strait of Hormuz remains under the firm monitoring and management of its forces.

MNA