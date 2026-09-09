Iran’s top officials discuss latest reg., intl. developments

The meeting of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei was held in Tehran on Tuesday.

The latest developments in the country, the region and the world were reviewed in the meeting.

The participants stressed the need for all officials of the Islamic Republic to remain committed to preserving and strengthening national unity and safeguarding Iran’s image as a powerful country.

The Judiciary chief also presented a report on the achievements of his recent trip to India.

MNA