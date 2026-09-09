  1. Politics
Sep 9, 2026, 11:10 AM

Iran’s top officials discuss latest reg., intl. developments

Iran’s top officials discuss latest reg., intl. developments

TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – The heads of the three branches of the government in Iran held a meeting on Tuesday to review the latest domestic and international developments.

The meeting of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei was held in Tehran on Tuesday.

The latest developments in the country, the region and the world were reviewed in the meeting.

The participants stressed the need for all officials of the Islamic Republic to remain committed to preserving and strengthening national unity and safeguarding Iran’s image as a powerful country.

The Judiciary chief also presented a report on the achievements of his recent trip to India.

MNA

News ID 247594

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