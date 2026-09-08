Attacks on Iranian tankers to receive military response

In a post on social media published on Tuesday evening, Major General Ali Abdollahi warned the US army that Iranian armed forces will respond to targeting the oil tankers with attacking the US bases in the region.

"The aggressive US army has given Iranian oil tankers a warning to evacuate in order to attack them. So, I declare that any attack on Iranian oil tankers will result in the targeting of US bases in the region by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

MNA/6941718