  1. Politics
Sep 8, 2026, 11:36 PM

Attacks on Iranian tankers to receive military response

Attacks on Iranian tankers to receive military response

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – The chief of the General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces has announced that Iran will retailate targeting its oil tankers with targeting the US bases in the region.

In a post on social media published on Tuesday evening, Major General Ali Abdollahi warned the US army that Iranian armed forces will respond to targeting the oil tankers with attacking the US bases in the region. 

"The aggressive US army has given Iranian oil tankers a warning to evacuate in order to attack them. So, I declare that any attack on Iranian oil tankers will result in the targeting of US bases in the region by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

MNA/6941718

News ID 247568

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News