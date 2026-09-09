  1. Economy
Sep 9, 2026, 11:14 AM

Iran, Russia finalise pacts to counter US economic blockade

Iran, Russia finalise pacts to counter US economic blockade

TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – Iran's economy minister said that major contracts and new agreements on financial interaction, labour and employment have been finalised with Russia as Tehran works to counter the economic blockade.

Seyyed Ali Madanizadeh, speaking on the sidelines of a visit to Moscow, said important agreements were concluded and new understandings reached on financial cooperation, workforce and employment during meetings and negotiations. Both sides agreed the issues raised should be pursued seriously so that economic relations deepen further.

The minister said all these measures are aimed at deepening and expanding economic ties with partner countries, especially under conditions of siege and economic war.

He said developing economic cooperation and creating alternative routes could be effective in neutralising pressure at a time when efforts are being made to restrict Iran's economy and disrupt the entry of goods into the country.

He added that Iran has no problem supplying essential goods, and that alternative routes have been created and activated for other raw materials needed by industry.

Madanizadeh said deeper economic cooperation with partner countries is part of the effort to reduce the impact of restrictions and strengthen the resilience of the Iranian economy.

MNA

News ID 247595

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News