Iran, Russia finalise pacts to counter US economic blockade

Seyyed Ali Madanizadeh, speaking on the sidelines of a visit to Moscow, said important agreements were concluded and new understandings reached on financial cooperation, workforce and employment during meetings and negotiations. Both sides agreed the issues raised should be pursued seriously so that economic relations deepen further.

The minister said all these measures are aimed at deepening and expanding economic ties with partner countries, especially under conditions of siege and economic war.

He said developing economic cooperation and creating alternative routes could be effective in neutralising pressure at a time when efforts are being made to restrict Iran's economy and disrupt the entry of goods into the country.

He added that Iran has no problem supplying essential goods, and that alternative routes have been created and activated for other raw materials needed by industry.

Madanizadeh said deeper economic cooperation with partner countries is part of the effort to reduce the impact of restrictions and strengthen the resilience of the Iranian economy.

MNA