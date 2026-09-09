Blocking Hormuz Strait deterrent weapon in Iran’s possession

Referring to the role of former IRGC Navy Commander martyr Tangsiri in initiating the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, General Sharif considered the move as a turning point for entering the strait into the equations of regional power and a strategic weapon.

He, who is also the advisor to the chief commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), commemorated the name and memory of martyrs during the eight years of the Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988), and clarified the hidden and obvious dimensions of the bravery of the combatants of Islam in the Strait of Hormuz.

Referring to the unparalleled role of martyr Alireza Tangsiri in initiating the blockade of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, General Sharif described the action as a turning point in the entry of the Strait of Hormuz into regional power equations and considered it a "strategic and deterrent weapon" at the disposal of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Not only the Strait of Hormuz transformed the battlefield equations, but also it became an inspiring model for the Resistance Front, he emphasized.

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