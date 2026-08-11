Lebanese government’s direct talks with Israel ‘pointless’

“Surrender to the Zionist regime implies heading towards destruction. Israel is actually the enemy of Palestinian life in Gaza and the West Bank,” Sheikh Khatib said.

“Israeli prime minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] has declared that the regime will not withdraw its forces from Gaza and implement the so-called peace agreements in Gaza unless Hezbollah and Hamas disarm. If, God forbid, the resistance groups relinquish their weapons, ordinary people will be massacred and slaughtered,” he said.

Sheikh Khatib maintained that while Lebanese authorities have declared they would engage in direct negotiations with Israel to restore security and peace so that residents of southern Lebanon can return to their homes, Israeli officials have announced they would not withdraw from occupied Lebanese areas.

The senior Lebanese cleric emphasized that Palestinians were massacred in their own villages and vicious atrocities were committed against them when they were forced to hand over their weapons before 1947.

“What was the upshot of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 adopted in 2006? Israel did not comply with it and continued its aggression, killing more than 500 people over the course of 15 months,” he said.

He went on to say that the Israeli military has destroyed and bulldozed villages in southern Lebanon, covering a vast swathe of land from the Khiam region to Naqoura.

“These villages, which were once vibrant with their residents and buildings, have been reduced to ruins, and destroyed due to round-the-clock explosions,” he said.

Sheikh Khatib argued that officials do not acknowledge the fact that Israel does not intend to implement the ceasefire agreement, and simply says one thing but does another.

He noted that there is an internal and Arab collusion with Israel, as certain Lebanese political factions and some Arab countries regimes are against Hezbollah and the regional resistance groups people, because the latter have thwarted their normalization schemes.

Sheikh Khatib finally lambasted the Lebanese government’s efforts to distance itself from it, characterizing such attempts as “naive and stupid.”

“The main purpose of these attempts is to support Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon, help Israel, and give Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a higher chance of winning the forthcoming election,” the senior Lebanese cleric concluded.

MNA