VIDEO: Ghalibaf visits martyr Soleimani memorial site in Iraq

On 3 January 2020, former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani along with Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was assassinated by an American drone strike ordered by US President Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport in Iraq, while travelling to meet the then Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi.