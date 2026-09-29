Iran ready for preemptive strikes if threatened

Brigadier General Amir Akraminia, spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, made the remarks in response to an al-Alam correspondent's questions about US movements in the region and the possibility of war.

"Certainly the Americans are moving and active in the region. But as for whether a war will actually break out, we in the armed forces and the army of the Islamic Republic of Iran have tried to make maximum use of the opportunity of the ceasefire, update our target bank, optimise our equipment, bring new equipment into our combat organisation, and use the reserves, experiences and lessons of the war period," he said.

"Regarding America, I think the Americans are not in a good position in the region, because their bases have suffered serious damage. Our observations show this, through aerial and satellite imagery and through field observations on the ground. Information tells us that American bases have suffered very serious damage, and most of these bases can no longer even be rebuilt."

He said this has caused serious problems for the US military's logistics and support in the region. Fuel and food supply for America now face problems because their important base, especially the Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain, has suffered serious damage and can no longer be rebuilt. They have been forced to prepare supplies from outside the region, from East Asia and from Diego Garcia base, and from this aspect the Americans have faced many difficulties and problems.

On morale, he said some US soldiers have committed suicide and that US forces are not in a good psychological state. "Our overall analysis is that the current situation for America is not a favourable one. From this aspect, the Americans may want to create a change to alter this situation and may commit an act of aggression."

But, he said, the reality is that they have no clear strategy.

On Iran's military strategy after the 12-day war and the concept of preemptive war, Akraminia said the UN Charter prohibits the use of force except in legitimate self-defence. "After the 12-day war, we advanced our strategy toward preemptive war."

He said the martyred Brigadier General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi seriously pursued the strategy that Iran's military doctrine should move from defence to offense. "In this war we practically operationalised this strategy, where we targeted the positions of anti-revolutionary and separatist groups in Iraq's Kurdistan region."

He said that as the US president had announced, large quantities of weapons had been provided to separatists and anti-Iran groups so that, in parallel with the American attack, Iran's land borders in the west would also be attacked.

"This is in fact a kind of preemptive war. Before the enemy could commit aggression, it was targeted. And you have seen that until today, the anti-revolutionaries have not been able to carry out any operation against our land borders."

MNA