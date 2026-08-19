  1. Politics
Aug 19, 2026, 9:37 AM

Iran's Ghalibaf arrives in Baghdad for talks

Iran's Ghalibaf arrives in Baghdad for talks

TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – Iran's parliament speaker landed in Baghdad on Wednesday and was received by Iraq's first deputy parliament speaker and senior officials, ahead of meetings on political, economic and security ties.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday morning at the head of a parliamentary delegation for talks on bilateral relations, border security, counter-terrorism and economic cooperation.

He was received at Baghdad International Airport by First Deputy Parliament Speaker and other senior Iraqi officials. The visit is being made at the invitation of Iraq's parliament speaker.

The Iranian delegation includes Mohammad Taghi Naghdali, head of the Iran-Iraq parliamentary friendship group, Mahdi Fallah, Shahin Jahanigiri and Sara Fallahi. 

During the visit, Ghalibaf is also set to represent the Leader of the Islamic Revolution at a ceremony in Karbala marking the 40th day since the burial of the late Leader, and will convey his official message of thanks to the Iraqi people.

MNA 

News ID 247089

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News