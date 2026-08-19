Iran's Ghalibaf arrives in Baghdad for talks

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday morning at the head of a parliamentary delegation for talks on bilateral relations, border security, counter-terrorism and economic cooperation.

He was received at Baghdad International Airport by First Deputy Parliament Speaker and other senior Iraqi officials. The visit is being made at the invitation of Iraq's parliament speaker.

The Iranian delegation includes Mohammad Taghi Naghdali, head of the Iran-Iraq parliamentary friendship group, Mahdi Fallah, Shahin Jahanigiri and Sara Fallahi.

During the visit, Ghalibaf is also set to represent the Leader of the Islamic Revolution at a ceremony in Karbala marking the 40th day since the burial of the late Leader, and will convey his official message of thanks to the Iraqi people.

MNA