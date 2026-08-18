  1. Politics
Aug 18, 2026, 7:23 AM

Vessel struck by projectile while transiting Strait of Hormuz

Vessel struck by projectile while transiting Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – A vessel in the Strait of Hormuz has reported being struck by a projectile, the UK’s Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) says.

“The Company Security Officer has reported that the vessel was struck by an unknown projectile while conducting an outbound transit of the Strait of Hormuz,” it said.

“The impact caused damage to the engine room and resulted in a crew casualty,” it added, adding that the remaining crew is being assisted by the Omani coastguard.

UKMTO said that no environmental impact has been reported and authorities are investigating, advising vessels in the area to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.

MNA

News ID 247053

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