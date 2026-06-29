Fire breaks out on bus en route to occupied Quds

Zionist regime's media reported that a bus caught fire on Route 1 towards occupied Quds.
The cause of the fire or possible casualties were not revealed to the media.
MNA/TSN3629215
TEHRAN, Jun. 29 (MNA) – Hebrew-language media in the occupied Palestinian territories reported a fire on a bus en route to occupied Quds.
Zionist regime's media reported that a bus caught fire on Route 1 towards occupied Quds.
The cause of the fire or possible casualties were not revealed to the media.
MNA/TSN3629215
Your Comment