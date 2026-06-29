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Jun 29, 2026, 8:11 PM

Fire breaks out on bus en route to occupied Quds

Fire breaks out on bus en route to occupied Quds

TEHRAN, Jun. 29 (MNA) – Hebrew-language media in the occupied Palestinian territories reported a fire on a bus en route to occupied Quds.

Zionist regime's media reported that a bus caught fire on Route 1 towards occupied Quds.

The cause of the fire or possible casualties were not revealed to the media.

MNA/TSN3629215

News ID 245736

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