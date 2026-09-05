Greek F-4 crashes during an air show near Athens

Video footage from public broadcaster ERT, which first reported the crash, showed a column of black smoke rising a few hundred metres from spectators watching the air show. Two helicopters were battling the fire on the spot.
The fate of the pilots was not immediately known, and it was unclear whether anyone in the crowd had been injured, the official said, Reuters news agency reported.
"A search and rescue operation is under way," the official added.
Loudspeakers at the air base were urging people to leave the area, according to ERT, the report added.
MNA
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