  1. World
  2. Europe
Sep 5, 2026, 4:33 PM

Greek F-4 crashes during an air show near Athens

Greek F-4 crashes during an air show near Athens

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – A ​Greek two-seat F-4 Phantom ‌fighter jet crashed on Saturday during an air show at Tanagra ​airport, near Athens, a ​Greek Air Force official told.

Video footage from public broadcaster ​ERT, which first reported the ​crash, showed a column of black smoke rising a few hundred metres ​from spectators watching the ​air show. Two helicopters were battling the ‌fire ⁠on the spot.

The fate of the pilots was not immediately known, and it was ​unclear whether ​anyone ⁠in the crowd had been injured, the official ​said, Reuters news agency reported. 

"A search and rescue ​operation ⁠is under way," the official added.

Loudspeakers at the air base ⁠were ​urging people to ​leave the area, according to ERT, the report added. 

MNA

News ID 247460

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News