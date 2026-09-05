Greek F-4 crashes during an air show near Athens

Video footage from public broadcaster ​ERT, which first reported the ​crash, showed a column of black smoke rising a few hundred metres ​from spectators watching the ​air show. Two helicopters were battling the ‌fire ⁠on the spot.

The fate of the pilots was not immediately known, and it was ​unclear whether ​anyone ⁠in the crowd had been injured, the official ​said, Reuters news agency reported.

"A search and rescue ​operation ⁠is under way," the official added.

Loudspeakers at the air base ⁠were ​urging people to ​leave the area, according to ERT, the report added.

MNA