Iran, Pakistan emphasize strengthening trade, economic coop.

As Iran and Pakistan step up efforts to remove trade barriers and expand economic cooperation, senior officials from both sides emphasized closer collaboration in trade, banking, transport, energy and investment during meetings in Islamabad.

Iranian Industry, Mine and Trade Minister Mohammad Atabak attended a meeting on trade opportunities and challenges between Iran and Pakistan, held in Islamabad on August 4 on the sidelines of the 10th session of the Joint Trade Committee.

In comments at the gathering, Atabak called for strengthening trade, banking and transportation infrastructure between Iran and Pakistan, saying recent agreements have created new opportunities to expand economic cooperation.

He noted that greater private-sector engagement and the removal of existing barriers could raise bilateral economic relations to a level commensurate with the two countries' real potential.

The minister said Iran is ready to broaden cooperation with Pakistan in key sectors, including energy, mining, industry, agriculture, transportation, transit, telecommunications and new technologies.

He also highlighted the need to resolve banking issues, facilitate business visas, strengthen border infrastructure, activate joint border markets, finalize a free trade agreement, ease customs procedures, operationalize barter trade mechanisms and establish a direct shipping line between the two neighbors.

Separately, Atabak met in Islamabad with six senior Pakistani cabinet ministers, who reaffirmed their government's commitment to elevating bilateral cooperation to the highest possible level and discussed practical measures to expand economic and industrial collaboration.

MNA