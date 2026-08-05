FM Araghchi meets Iraqi officials during Arbaeen pilgrimage

Iran's top diplomat held a series of meetings with Iraqi political and local officials on the sidelines of the Arbaeen pilgrimage in the holy city of Karbala on August 4.

Araghchi met with Hadi al-Amiri, Secretary General of Iraq's Badr Organization, during the Arbaeen mourning ceremonies in Karbala.

The Iranian foreign minister also held separate talks with Karbala Governor Nassif Jassim al-Khattabi and Basra Governor Asaad al-Eidani.

During the meetings, the officials underscored the key role of inter-provincial and cross-border cooperation in facilitating the smooth movement of millions of pilgrims traveling to and from Iraq for the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The talks also highlighted the importance of continued coordination between the relevant Iranian and Iraqi authorities to ensure the orderly transit of pilgrims and the successful organization of one of the world's largest annual religious gatherings.

MNA