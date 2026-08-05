US interference delaying Iran-Oman deal on Strait of Hormuz

Speaking to Sepah News, the source said the primary reason for the delay in the agreement with Oman on the Strait of Hormuz is US interference and Trump's threats.

"As long as US interference and threats of military action against Iran continue, the agreement will remain delayed," the source said.

The informed source emphasized that Iran will not conclude any agreement under the shadow of threats.

The remarks came as diplomatic efforts continue to reach an understanding between Tehran and Muscat on a new shipping framework for the Strait of Hormuz.

Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baqaei has said the negotiations are focused on establishing safe shipping routes while safeguarding the sovereign rights and security interests of both Iran and Oman.

According to informed sources familiar with the talks, the proposed arrangement would allow Iran to oversee inbound maritime traffic through an Iranian-controlled shipping lane while maintaining visibility over outbound traffic and retaining the authority to intervene whenever necessary to protect security and navigation.

Under the reported framework, vessels departing the Persian Gulf would reportedly transit through a lane jointly managed with Oman, with final exit clearance issued by Omani authorities after notifying Tehran.

Reports have also indicated that the negotiations include plans to establish a new "middle corridor" in the Strait of Hormuz to replace the current northern and southern shipping routes. The proposed mechanism is also expected to include security and environmental service fees and to be linked to the removal of US restrictions targeting Iranian ports.

Iranian officials have repeatedly maintained that any arrangement concerning navigation in the Strait of Hormuz must fully respect the country's sovereign rights and national security interests, emphasizing that no agreement will be reached as long as the United States continues its policy of pressure and military threats.

MNA