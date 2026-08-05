Israeli forces raid Qalandiya camp in occupied West Bank

The Palestinian Wafa news agency reported that Israeli forces have raided the Qalandiya refugee camp, north of occupied al-Quds, arresting several people and “severely assaulting” a journalist.

Citing the al-Quds governorate, the agency said the Israeli troops “raided the headquarters of the Popular Committee in the camp, forced a number of residents out of their homes, and compelled one family to evacuate its house”.

It identified the journalist who was assaulted as Mohammad Samreen. It said the troops were accompanied by a large number of military vehicles and “demolition machinery”.

According to Wafa, Israeli forces also raided the town of al-Khader and the village of Husan in Bethlehem, ransacking homes and businesses and assaulting one person. Several young men were detained for interrogation but later released.

Raids were similarly reported in the al-Azza and Aida refugee camps, in northern Bethlehem, as well as in the towns of Dar Salah and al-Ubeidiya in the east. Wafa said two homes were demolished in Nahalin, west of Bethlehem.

Meanwhile, in the northern Jordan Valley, Israeli settlers began fencing off swaths of land in the Hammamat al-Malih area, it said.

MNA