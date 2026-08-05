Riyadh stresses need to reduce tension with Iran via dialogue

The Saudi government reiterated that dialogue remains essential to achieving de-escalation, as news of progress in discussions were reported on Tuesday that could see a deal to end the conflict between the US and Iran.

Saudi ministers, in their meeting chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, emphasized that Riyadh's position is based on prioritizing dialogue to reduce tensions with Iran.

During this meeting, the need to increase ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire and pave the way for the implementation of political solutions aimed at strengthening regional security and stability was strictly emphasized.

Washington and Tehran have been engaged in an intense regional war since Feb. 28, when Israel and the US launched a joint unprovoked war of aggression against Iran which led to the assassination of the country’s high-ranking officials, including Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, senior military commanders.

MNA/6908604