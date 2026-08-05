Leader’s office dismisses claim regarding Pezeshkian's letter

The Office of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has rejected as baseless a recent claim about Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei's alleged response to a letter from President Pezeshkian.

In a statement released by its Public Relations Office, the Leader's Office said that in recent days, "some quotations attributed to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution" have been circulated on social media, regretting that they have disturbed public opinion and fueled division within society.

The statement stressed that the only official sources for publishing messages, news and statements related to Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei are the Office of the Leader's official website and the website of the Office for Preservation and Publication of the Leader's Works.

It emphasized that any material published outside those official channels "lacks authenticity and validity."

The Office further said that the Leader has consistently emphasized, including in his recent message, the importance of preserving "the sacred unity and amity" of the nation and respecting dedicated officials and servants of the Islamic Establishment, "especially the respected administration."

According to the statement, any content that runs contrary to the Leader's repeated recommendations by promoting division within society or making false allegations against officials serves "the objectives of ill-wishers and the sworn enemies of the Iranian nation."

It therefore declared that a social media post in which an individual claimed to describe the Leader's reaction to the president's letter is "entirely false and contrary to reality."

The statement came after cleric Mohammad Baqer Kharrazi claimed in a video circulated on social media that Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei had officially and publicly warned that if Pezeshkian resigns once again, his resignation will be accepted.

MNA/TSN