Qatar reiterats support for diplomacy between Iran, US

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who also serves as foreign minister, spoke by phone with Oman's Badr al-Busaidi, the UAE's Abdullah bin Zayed, Saudi Arabia's Faisal bin Farhan and the UAE's deputy ruler Tahnoun bin Zayed, as well as Turkish officials, to review the latest regional developments and ways to reduce tensions.

He stressed the need for all parties to adhere to dialogue and diplomacy and to implement the provisions of the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States, which also addresses regional security and the guarantee of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. He called for joint coordination to support de-escalation and strengthen regional security and stability.

Qatar, which alongside Pakistan played a mediating role in the June ceasefire memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington, reiterated its support for all efforts to contain tensions and reach a comprehensive agreement aimed at achieving lasting stability in the region.

MNA