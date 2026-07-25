Israel martyrs 6 Palestinians as Gaza death toll hits 73,317

The death toll from Israel’s military aggression in the Gaza Strip has risen to 73,317, the Ministry said on Saturday, as Israeli attacks on the territory continued.

The ministry added that since the ceasefire was announced on Oct. 10, 2025, 1,191 Palestinians have been killed and 3,853 others wounded.

It added that the bodies of 803 victims had also been recovered from beneath the rubble during the same period.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas slammed Israel for continuing genocidal war against civilians in Gaza.

In a statement, Hamas said Israel’s extensive airstrikes, the destruction of residential and industrial buildings in the Jabalia refugee camp and the al-Yarmouk and al-Zaytoun neighborhoods of Gaza City, as well as evacuation warnings issued for several residential areas, demonstrated its determination to continue the war despite the ceasefire agreement.

Hamas further noted that the Israeli regime was escalating its military aggression, abandoning its commitments under the Sharm el-Sheikh agreement, and continuing a campaign of killing and destruction in Gaza

“The war has not stopped for a single day since the agreement was signed,” Hamas said.

The Gaza-based resistance movement called on the United States, as a guarantor of the Sharm el-Sheikh agreement, along with the agreement’s other guarantor states and mediators, to intervene against Israel’s continued violations and to compel the regime to halt its attacks on the Palestinian people.

MNA