China offers assistance, support for West Asia peace

Abbas Araghchi and China's Wang Yi discussed the most important bilateral relations and regional and international developments, as well as SCO agenda items. Both ministers pointed to the strategic partnership between Tehran and Beijing and stressed the determination of the two countries' leaders to strengthen and deepen cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, fully implement bilateral agreements, and use the capacity of the SCO and BRICS to expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Araghchi outlined the consequences of the clear U.S. violation of the ceasefire agreement, condemning "brutal attacks on Iran's vital infrastructure and the commission of war crimes." He said the current insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz and the region was "exclusively caused by American oath-breaking and disruption of Iran's implementation of its commitments under Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding."

He stressed Iran's determination to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity against U.S. military aggression, and reminded all governments of their responsibility to prevent the "increasing erosion of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and the normalisation of the use of force in international relations."

Wang Yi, for his part, said restoring peace and calm in West Asia requires strengthening trust and cooperation among the region's countries, and expressed China's readiness to offer any assistance in that regard.

MNA