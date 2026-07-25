Iran, Oman discuss Hormuz security after US strikes

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Oman's Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi exchanged views on the latest regional developments, the state of navigational security, and the transit of commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, according to an Iranian foreign ministry readout.

The two ministers also stressed the importance of maintaining shipping security and discussed regional solutions and cooperation to prevent the escalation of tensions and to establish peace, stability and security in the region.

Oman, which shares control of the Strait of Hormuz with Iran, has been a key diplomatic partner throughout the conflict, and the two countries have previously agreed to coordinate on transit arrangements under the Islamabad ceasefire memorandum. The call comes amid weeks of intensifying military exchanges between Iranian and U.S. forces, with Iran targeting American bases across the region and U.S. forces continuing to strike Iranian territory.

MNA