  1. Politics
Jul 22, 2026, 11:16 AM

In retaliatory operation:

Iran's Army launches drone attack on Al-Azraq base in Jordan

Iran's Army launches drone attack on Al-Azraq base in Jordan

TEHRAN, Jul. 22 (MNA) – The Army Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Wednesday announced that "accommodation and welfare buildings" and "warfare equipment depots" of the terrorist US army at Al-Azraq airbase in Jordan were targeted by drones.

Furthermore, the “Arash” drones of the Islamic Republic of Iran's army targeted the "large equipment warehouses and sheds" and the "heavy aircraft maintenance and repair facility" of the child-killing and criminal US army at Sheikh Isa airbase in Bahrain.

In its statement, the Iranian Army dedicated this phase of the operation to the people of southern Iran, saying its forces would continue their campaign with public support and in honor of the country’s founding leader and fallen commanders until what it described as “final victory.”

MNA/ 6895595

News ID 246427
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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