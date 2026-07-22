Iran's Army launches drone attack on Al-Azraq base in Jordan

Furthermore, the “Arash” drones of the Islamic Republic of Iran's army targeted the "large equipment warehouses and sheds" and the "heavy aircraft maintenance and repair facility" of the child-killing and criminal US army at Sheikh Isa airbase in Bahrain.

In its statement, the Iranian Army dedicated this phase of the operation to the people of southern Iran, saying its forces would continue their campaign with public support and in honor of the country’s founding leader and fallen commanders until what it described as “final victory.”

MNA/ 6895595