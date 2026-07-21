IRGC strikes US air defence systems in Bahrain

Iran's IRGC said they destroyed a U.S. air defence system and a radar in Muharraq, Bahrain, and struck and destroyed a Patriot air defence battery in Riffa in a combined missile and drone attack on Tuesday.

The IRGC's public relations office said the strikes, the 24th wave of "Operation Nasr 2," were launched to "punish the child-killing American army for disrupting the security of the Strait of Hormuz and attacking parts of our dear homeland."

The IRGC said the destruction of the radar and air defence systems was designed to "pave the way for a larger future operation and remove obstacles to the precise targeting of objectives."

"Punishment of the aggressor continues," the IRGC said, addressing the Iranian people.

MNA