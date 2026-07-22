US threat of bombing Iran nuke sites 'enmity toward progress'

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, he wrote, “The repeated US attacks and threats against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities not only constitute a flagrant violation of the core principles of the UN Charter, international law, and the relevant resolutions of the IAEA Board of Governors, General Conference, and UN Security Council, but also reveal the United States’ deep-rooted enmity toward Iran’s scientific progress and technological development.”

Iran’s nuclear activities have been fully declared to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in accordance with its “safeguards” obligations, he said, adding Washington’s obsessive focus on Kolang Kouh (Pickax Mountain) where no nuclear activity is taking place is nothing more than a fabricated pretext for aggression, destruction, and sabotage.

By the way, where is the Director General of the IAEA, who is also a candidate for UN Secretary-General? The Iranian people stand resolute and united, ready to confront with full strength any act of US hostility or violation of their country’s sovereignty and national security, Baghaei underlined.

MNA